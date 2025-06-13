News
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian issue postponed after Iran attack: Reuters
13-06-2025 | 11:41
A United Nations conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at forging a roadmap towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians has been postponed after Israel launched a military attack on Iran, two sources said on Friday.
A Western diplomatic source in Riyadh said the Saudi-French conference would be postponed, partly because of the strikes on Iran. A second source familiar with the situation said some delegations from the Middle East would not, or could not, come because of the developments.
France and Saudi Arabia had been set to host the high-level gathering between June 17-20 in New York, aiming to lay out the parameters for a roadmap to a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israel's security.
Reuters
