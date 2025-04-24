UK lifts sanctions against Syria's defense ministry and intelligence agencies

Middle East News
24-04-2025 | 05:22
High views

0min
UK lifts sanctions against Syria's defense ministry and intelligence agencies

Britain on Thursday lifted assets freezes it had previously imposed on Syria's defense and interior ministries, and a range of intelligence agencies.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Bashar al-Assad as president in December after more than 13 years of civil war.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

UK

Sanctions

Syria

Defense

Ministry

Intelligence

Agencies

Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
