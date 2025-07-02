News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army arrests Iran-backed ''sabotage cell'' in southern Syria
Middle East News
02-07-2025 | 03:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army arrests Iran-backed ''sabotage cell'' in southern Syria
The Israeli military said Wednesday that its forces arrested a "sabotage cell mobilized by Iran" during an operation in southern Syria.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Sabotage Cell
Iran
Syria
Next
Iran President gives final approval for suspension of IAEA cooperation
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Finance Minister Jaber says reviving banking sector and ensuring fairness for depositors a top priority
Lebanon News
06:30
Finance Minister Jaber says reviving banking sector and ensuring fairness for depositors a top priority
0
Middle East News
06:23
Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive
Middle East News
06:23
Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive
0
World News
06:04
Kyiv says trying to 'clarify' US weapons halt
World News
06:04
Kyiv says trying to 'clarify' US weapons halt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:23
Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive
Middle East News
06:23
Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive
0
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
0
Middle East News
03:14
Iran President gives final approval for suspension of IAEA cooperation
Middle East News
03:14
Iran President gives final approval for suspension of IAEA cooperation
0
Middle East News
02:21
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site
Middle East News
02:21
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-29
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
2025-06-29
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
0
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv to May 6 after airport attack
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv to May 6 after airport attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
0
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
3
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
4
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
6
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
8
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More