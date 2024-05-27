El Sayegh to LBCI: Le Drian will attempt to narrow down the choices and outline the criteria for the next president

Member of the Kataeb Party bloc, MP Salim el Sayegh, expressed his belief that during his visit to Lebanon, French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian would focus on refining the options and defining the criteria for the next president, rather than broadening them.



He emphasized that the French initiatives are backed by the United States.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, el Sayegh said that Le Drian's visit timing holds significant importance. He stated, "Given the opposition's outreach to foreign entities, there are indications that June could be a pivotal month in the presidential election."



El Sayegh also noted that Qatar is actively engaged, urging Lebanese factions to reach a consensus. Qatar is signaling that if such a consensus is achieved, they are ready to offer support and provide assistance to Lebanon.



Regarding the Saudi role, he said, "The Kingdom is clear in considering Lebanon an integral part of Arab national security, and it is not permissible to tamper with the joint Arab decision, namely the Quintet Committee."



On the other hand, el Sayegh emphasized that it is solely the responsibility of the President to call for dialogue.



He also pointed out that, in his personal opinion, ''Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri should call for a presidential election session. Then, we could proceed to consultations that last for a few days, clarifying that they do not want a dialogue that serves as a cover for the continuation of this obstruction.''