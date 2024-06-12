In a series of operations on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah targeted Israeli sites and bases, with three of the strikes believed to be retaliation for the assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander in the town of Jouaiyya.



The attacks also resulted in civilian casualties.



Hezbollah fighters fired dozens of Katyusha rockets and artillery shells at the headquarters of the aerial surveillance unit and the management of aerial operations in the northern direction at the Meron base.



Additionally, they struck the reserve headquarters of the northern corps in the Galilee division reserve base and its warehouses in 'Ami'ad.



In a statement, Hezbollah announced the targeting of the headquarters of the northern corps at the Ein Zeitim base with dozens of Katyusha rockets, as well as the Samaqa site in the Kfarchouba Hills in occupied Lebanon with rocket-propelled weapons, and the Ramya site with artillery shells.