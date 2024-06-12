News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
Lebanon News
2024-06-12 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed calls Wednesday for a diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon and said a Gaza ceasefire deal would have a major effect lowering tensions.
"There's no doubt in my mind that the best way also to empower a diplomatic solution to the north -- in Lebanon -- is a resolution of the conflict in Gaza and getting a ceasefire. That will take a tremendous amount of pressure out of the system," Blinken told reporters in Doha.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Gaza
Israel
Antony Blinken
Next
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
0
Lebanon News
07:22
Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-08
Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit
World News
2024-06-08
Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
World News
2024-05-10
Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv
World News
2024-05-10
Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
2
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
3
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
4
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
5
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
7
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
8
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More