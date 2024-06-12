Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed calls Wednesday for a diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon and said a Gaza ceasefire deal would have a major effect lowering tensions.



"There's no doubt in my mind that the best way also to empower a diplomatic solution to the north -- in Lebanon -- is a resolution of the conflict in Gaza and getting a ceasefire. That will take a tremendous amount of pressure out of the system," Blinken told reporters in Doha.



