News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
04-07-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
On Friday, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline in Lebanon dropped by LBP 4,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 19,000. The price of a gas canister remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,580,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,620,000
Diesel: LBP 1,561,000
Gas canister: LBP 931,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-20
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon, gas remains unchanged
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-20
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon, gas remains unchanged
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-22
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-22
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-30
Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil’s customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-30
Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil’s customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:23
Russia announces fresh POW swap with Ukraine
World News
06:23
Russia announces fresh POW swap with Ukraine
0
World News
06:11
UN criticizes German plan to deport Afghans
World News
06:11
UN criticizes German plan to deport Afghans
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
0
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:17
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway
Lebanon News
10:17
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
3
Lebanon News
11:44
Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
11:44
Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry
4
Lebanon News
12:14
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy
Lebanon News
12:14
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy
5
Middle East News
10:40
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
Middle East News
10:40
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
6
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
8
Lebanon News
10:30
Israeli army claims striking suspect in Lebanon involved in 'Iranian-backed plots against Israel'
Lebanon News
10:30
Israeli army claims striking suspect in Lebanon involved in 'Iranian-backed plots against Israel'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More