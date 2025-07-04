Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

On Friday, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline in Lebanon dropped by LBP 4,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 19,000. The price of a gas canister remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,580,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,620,000

Diesel: LBP 1,561,000

Gas canister: LBP 931,000