Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
04-07-2025 | 03:28
High views
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

On Friday, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline in Lebanon dropped by LBP 4,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 19,000. The price of a gas canister remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,580,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,620,000
Diesel: LBP 1,561,000
Gas canister: LBP 931,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
