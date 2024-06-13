News
On LBCI, MP Bilal Abdallah calls for clearer initiative amid presidential stalemate
Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 04:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
On LBCI, MP Bilal Abdallah calls for clearer initiative amid presidential stalemate
MP Bilal Abdallah of the Democratic Gathering Bloc expressed that "discussions and dialogues among the blocs represent efforts and communications that fall short of being considered as initiatives."
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, MP Abdallah clarified that "the initiative must have clear titles and detailed clauses," noting that "we lack clear and precise titles as a roadmap to navigate the presidential stalemate that has persisted for nearly two years."
He said that "these meetings are positive efforts and attempts to bring views closer, and what we noticed during our tour of political blocs is the beginning of flexibility in positions."
The Democratic Gathering Bloc member highlighted that "some parties reject consultations led by Nabih Berri, a view we do not endorse. Furthermore, we have yet to receive credible and formal assurances regarding the prevention of quorum disruptions by any party, which remains crucial."
He argued that "political realism dictates Iran's inclusion in the Quintet Committee, expanding it to a sextet due to its indispensable regional role."
He emphasized that "our longstanding and consistent role as the Progressive Socialist Party, encompassing all phases from our reconciliation efforts to the pivotal leadership of Taymur Jumblatt, remains unwavering," underscoring that "we are steadfast in our commitment."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Bilal Abdallah
Democratic Gathering
Presidency
