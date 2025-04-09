U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that countries that do not retaliate to President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs would not face higher rates after Washington and Beijing entered a tit-for-tat escalation.



"I think what a lot of people are missing here is that the levels that were put out last Wednesday are a ceiling, if you don't retaliate," Bessent told a summit in Washington, adding that China has chosen to escalate the situation.



AFP