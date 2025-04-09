US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief

09-04-2025 | 09:16
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that countries that do not retaliate to President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs would not face higher rates after Washington and Beijing entered a tit-for-tat escalation.

"I think what a lot of people are missing here is that the levels that were put out last Wednesday are a ceiling, if you don't retaliate," Bessent told a summit in Washington, adding that China has chosen to escalate the situation.

AFP

World News

US

Tariffs

Treasury Chief

Donald Trump

