News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Adib Abdel Massih announces complete withdrawal from Renewal Bloc
Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Adib Abdel Massih announces complete withdrawal from Renewal Bloc
During a press conference held at his residence, MP Adib Abdel Massih announced his complete withdrawal from the Renewal Bloc, which includes MPs Michel Moawad, Fouad Makhzoumi, and Ashraf Rifi.
Despite this decision, he reaffirmed his commitment to remaining within the ranks of the opposition.
Lebanon News
MP
Adib Abdel Massih
Withdrawal
Renewal Bloc
Next
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-12
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
World News
2024-06-12
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
04:34
On LBCI, MP Bilal Abdallah calls for clearer initiative amid presidential stalemate
Lebanon News
04:34
On LBCI, MP Bilal Abdallah calls for clearer initiative amid presidential stalemate
0
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
0
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-18
Philippines president says his country to 'vigorously defend' territory
World News
2024-05-18
Philippines president says his country to 'vigorously defend' territory
0
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
04:50
Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president
Lebanon News
04:50
Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-11
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-11
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
3
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
4
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
5
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
7
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
8
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More