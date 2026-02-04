Death toll in central Nigeria attack rises to 67: Red Cross

04-02-2026 | 06:51
Death toll in central Nigeria attack rises to 67: Red Cross
Death toll in central Nigeria attack rises to 67: Red Cross

The death toll in an attack by gunmen on Woro village in central Nigeria's Kwara state has risen to 67, a Red Cross official told AFP on Wednesday.

"We just recorded 67 persons killed, and some people's whereabouts are still unknown," Babaomo Ayodeji, Kwara state secretary of the Red Cross, told AFP.

AFP 

