Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

2024-07-14 | 04:21
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
0min
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, confirmed that the Quintet Committee is continuing its work, noting that the opposition's movement is important and can be leveraged for future progress.

He emphasized that the goal is to maintain momentum in the presidential file until the necessary groundwork is laid to make a breakthrough.

Ambassador Alaa Moussa affirmed, on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that if a Gaza truce is reached, it will reflect on the presidential file, expressing hope that the negotiations will continue and not falter.

He said: "The solution comes first from within and then from the outside, and the Quintet Committee believes that consensus among political blocs is the only way to reach a solution in the presidential file."

He added: "The continuation of the [presidential] vacuum will have severe and difficult consequences that only Lebanon will bear."
 

