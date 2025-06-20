News
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
20-06-2025 | 13:07
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Tensions in the Middle East are escalating rapidly, with the region inching closer to a broader conflict amid the deepening confrontation between Iran and Israel.
As threats of American intervention loom, concerns are mounting that Tehran's allies could soon join the battlefield.
Secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaee, underscored in a statement that Iran has so far used only a fraction of its capabilities.
He said, "We've used just 30% of our power. We haven't activated our land or naval forces, our oil leverage, the Strait of Hormuz, or our friends in the countries surrounding the occupied territories—though they've expressed willingness to help."
That willingness has started to manifest in clear warnings from Iran-aligned groups across the region.
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah faction has threatened to target American bases and interests in the event of U.S. involvement, vowing also to shut down the vital Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab straits.
In Yemen, the Houthis—who previously fired missiles toward Israel in support of Iran—reportedly told Reuters they would strike American interests if Washington entered the fray.
In Lebanon, Hezbollah has not declared a definitive stance on entering the war. Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the group is "not neutral" and will act as it deems necessary.
However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adopted a more decisive tone, insisting Lebanon will not participate in the war "200%," saying the country has no interest in joining the conflict and that Iran does not need its support. He emphasized that the real threat stems from Israel, which he accused of seeking to expand the scope of the battle.
According to sources close to Berri, Qassem's comments were seen as a politically symbolic gesture of solidarity rather than a military commitment.
For its part, Israel continues to issue stern warnings. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz criticized Hezbollah's Naim Qassem, accusing him of failing to learn from the past and threatening severe retaliation. "Israel's patience has run out with those who threaten us," Katz declared.
Meanwhile, U.S. envoy to Lebanon Tom Barrack warned that Hezbollah joining the war would be "a terrible decision."
