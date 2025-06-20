Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'

20-06-2025 | 14:24
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'

Tehran is ready to "consider diplomacy" again only once Israel's "aggression is stopped," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following talks with his European counterparts on Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again and once the aggression is stopped and the aggressor is held accountable for the crimes committed... We support the continuation of discussion with" Britain, France, Germany and the European Union "and express our readiness to meet again in the near future," Araghchi told reporters following the talks at a Geneva hotel.


Middle East News

Iran

FM

Diplomacy

Aggression

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Israeli army says bombed Iranian military targets, including nuclear research site
