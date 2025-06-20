News
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 14:24
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
Tehran is ready to "consider diplomacy" again only once Israel's "aggression is stopped," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following talks with his European counterparts on Iran's nuclear program.
"Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again and once the aggression is stopped and the aggressor is held accountable for the crimes committed... We support the continuation of discussion with" Britain, France, Germany and the European Union "and express our readiness to meet again in the near future," Araghchi told reporters following the talks at a Geneva hotel.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
FM
Diplomacy
Aggression
