News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS
Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 14:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of air strikes.
The quake, which Iran's Tasnim news agency said measured 5.2, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) some 37 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Earthquake
Israel
USGS
Next
Russian official says situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is normal
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
0
World News
2025-06-17
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
World News
2025-06-17
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
0
World News
2025-06-11
Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan
World News
2025-06-11
Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12
Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12
Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:24
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
Middle East News
14:24
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
0
World News
14:19
Europeans urged Iran to talk 'without awaiting' end to Israel strikes: France FM
World News
14:19
Europeans urged Iran to talk 'without awaiting' end to Israel strikes: France FM
0
World News
13:56
European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks
World News
13:56
European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
13:37
Series of blasts echo across Tehran
Middle East News
13:37
Series of blasts echo across Tehran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel warns foes seeking its destruction 'will be eliminated' after strikes on Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel warns foes seeking its destruction 'will be eliminated' after strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israeli army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israeli army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
0
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
0
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Israeli army says it arrested Hamas members in Syria
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Israeli army says it arrested Hamas members in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:31
Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles
Middle East News
09:31
Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles
2
Lebanon News
07:45
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
Lebanon News
07:45
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
3
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
4
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
6
Lebanon News
12:16
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region
Lebanon News
12:16
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region
7
Middle East News
14:41
5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS
Middle East News
14:41
5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS
8
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More