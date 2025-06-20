5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of air strikes.



The quake, which Iran's Tasnim news agency said measured 5.2, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) some 37 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.



AFP







