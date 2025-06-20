5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 14:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of air strikes.

The quake, which Iran's Tasnim news agency said measured 5.2, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) some 37 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.

AFP



Middle East News

Iran

Earthquake

Israel

USGS

LBCI Next
Russian official says situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is normal
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war

LBCI
World News
2025-06-11

Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12

Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'

LBCI
World News
14:19

Europeans urged Iran to talk 'without awaiting' end to Israel strikes: France FM

LBCI
World News
13:56

European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Series of blasts echo across Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel warns foes seeking its destruction 'will be eliminated' after strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Israeli army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Israeli army says it arrested Hamas members in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More