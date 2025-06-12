Trump says Israel may strike Iran but wants to avoid conflict

12-06-2025 | 12:50
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Israel may strike Iran's nuclear facilities but that Tehran can avoid conflict by ceding more ground in talks with Washington.

"I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump told reporters when asked if Israel would attack Iran.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Israel

Iran

