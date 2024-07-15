Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

2024-07-15 | 05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
0min
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

The Beirut Fire Brigade Command reported on Monday that a fire broke out near the entrance of Beirut Port, close to the fish market. 

The fire, which involves waste near the waste sorting hangars, is currently being extinguished by the Beirut Fire Brigade teams.

