News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European Commission 'regrets' EU parliament vote referring Mercosur deal to court
World News
21-01-2026 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
European Commission 'regrets' EU parliament vote referring Mercosur deal to court
The EU executive said it "regrets" the European Parliament's decision on Wednesday to refer a newly-signed trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur to the European Union's top court.
"According to our analysis, the questions raised in the motion by the parliament are not justified because the commission has already addressed those questions and issues in a very detailed way," European Commission trade spokesman Olof Gill told reporters in Brussels.
AFP
World News
Commission
'regrets'
parliament
referring
Mercosur
court
Next
Turkey's foreign minister to represent Erdogan on 'Board of Peace': Reuters
US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-07
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal
World News
2026-01-07
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
0
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:32
Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'
World News
09:32
Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'
0
World News
09:23
Trump says won't use force to take Greenland
World News
09:23
Trump says won't use force to take Greenland
0
World News
09:16
Trump demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland
World News
09:16
Trump demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland
0
World News
09:10
Trump says only 'great power' US can defend Greenland
World News
09:10
Trump says only 'great power' US can defend Greenland
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-20
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-20
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
2
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
3
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
5
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
6
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
7
World News
10:26
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
World News
10:26
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
8
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More