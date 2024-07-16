Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

Lebanon News
2024-07-16 | 12:07
High views
Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming
0min
Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

The Ministry of Telecommunications announced that it has filed a complaint regarding Israeli jamming, which primarily affects the Global Positioning System (GPS), to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

This complaint has been directed to the United Nations and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for consideration.
 

French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
