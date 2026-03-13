Iran Guards vow 'stronger' response than in January if new protests erupt

Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 03:00
High views
0min
Iran Guards vow 'stronger' response than in January if new protests erupt

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the country's military, warned on Friday that any new protests against the authorities would be met with a stronger response than in January, when several thousand people were killed.

"The evil enemy, failing to achieve its field battle goals, is once again pursuing the instillation of fear and street riots," the Guards said in a statement broadcast on TV, promising "a stronger blow than on January 8" in the event of new unrest.

AFP

Middle East News

Guards

'stronger'

response

January

protests

erupt

