Israeli military says struck Hezbollah member in Beirut
Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah member in Beirut
An Israeli strike hit a member of Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon's capital, the military said on Friday.
"A short while ago, the Israeli army struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Beirut," the Israeli military said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
military
struck
Hezbollah
member
Beirut
