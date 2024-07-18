News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou, confirmed that Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides promised to support Lebanon's issues in the European and international forums.
She reiterated her country's support for Lebanon's stance on the Syrian refugee issue and noted a growing consensus among European governments regarding this sensitive topic.
Ambassador Hadjitheodosiou's remarks came during her visit to the Maronite League upon an invitation from its political committee.
The meeting was attended by the League's president Ambassador Khalil Karam several former presidents of the League, members of the executive council, and its political committee.
During her visit, the Cypriot ambassador conveyed a verbal message from the Cypriot president to the officials of the Maronite League, affirming the historical and fraternal relationship between Lebanon and Cyprus.
She recalled that his first meeting with Lebanese personalities and entities after his election was with Ambassador Khalil Karam, the president of the League, and members of the accompanying delegation.
During this meeting, he pledged to support Lebanon's causes in European forums and international arenas.
The ambassador also discussed bilateral relations, regional challenges, and the volatile situation in the Middle East.
She presented an overview of the Maronite community in Cyprus and its role in public life and economic development on the island.
The discussion during the meeting also addressed the issue of Syrian displacement. She affirmed her country's support for Lebanon's standpoint on the matter and noted a growing consensus among the majority of European governments regarding the issue.
Lebanon News
Cyprus
Ambassador
Lebanon
Support
Syrian
Refugees
Crisis
Europe
Next
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-22
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-22
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-27
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2024-05-27
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
04:46
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:46
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-11
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
World News
2024-06-11
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
0
World News
2024-06-22
Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports
World News
2024-06-22
Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports
0
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
5
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
7
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
8
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More