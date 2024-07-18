Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 09:58
High views
Cyprus&#39; Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
2min
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou, confirmed that Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides promised to support Lebanon's issues in the European and international forums.

She reiterated her country's support for Lebanon's stance on the Syrian refugee issue and noted a growing consensus among European governments regarding this sensitive topic.

Ambassador Hadjitheodosiou's remarks came during her visit to the Maronite League upon an invitation from its political committee. 

The meeting was attended by the League's president Ambassador Khalil Karam several former presidents of the League, members of the executive council, and its political committee.

During her visit, the Cypriot ambassador conveyed a verbal message from the Cypriot president to the officials of the Maronite League, affirming the historical and fraternal relationship between Lebanon and Cyprus. 

She recalled that his first meeting with Lebanese personalities and entities after his election was with Ambassador Khalil Karam, the president of the League, and members of the accompanying delegation. 

During this meeting, he pledged to support Lebanon's causes in European forums and international arenas.

The ambassador also discussed bilateral relations, regional challenges, and the volatile situation in the Middle East.

She presented an overview of the Maronite community in Cyprus and its role in public life and economic development on the island.

The discussion during the meeting also addressed the issue of Syrian displacement. She affirmed her country's support for Lebanon's standpoint on the matter and noted a growing consensus among the majority of European governments regarding the issue.
 

