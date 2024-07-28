William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals

2024-07-28 | 05:04
William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals
0min
William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals

William Noun, brother of Beirut blast victim Joe Noun, announced that they have specific goals and points to discuss on the anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion on August 4.

Speaking on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "Those who wish to participate in the August 4 commemorations do so for themselves, their country, and their capital, Beirut."

He added, "We do everything we can throughout the year, and we are asking the Lebanese people to give us these two hours if they can and want to join us."
 

