Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack

2024-07-28 | 05:50
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack

The Lebanese government has asked the United States to urge restraint from Israel, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters on Sunday, as tensions build following an attack blamed on Hezbollah that killed 12 children and teenagers in the occupied Golan Heights.

Bou Habib said the US had asked the Lebanese government to pass on a message to Hezbollah to show restraint as well. 

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack. Israel has vowed swift retaliation.

Reuters
 

