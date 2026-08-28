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China's Xi chairs meeting on Tibet rescue operations: State media
World News
28-08-2026 | 02:24
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China's Xi chairs meeting on Tibet rescue operations: State media
Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of top leaders about rescue operations in Tibet on Friday, two days after a landslide hit the Nepal-China border.
"All efforts must be made to search for and rescue missing people inside and outside of the country," officials of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo said at the meeting, according to Xinhua News Agency.
"There are still many hidden dangers of glaciers, ice lakes and geological disasters in the surrounding area, and rescue is facing great difficulties," Xinhua reported the leaders saying, adding that China was considering emergency aid to Nepal and "international relief cooperation".
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