President Aoun takes part in blood donation campaign

Lebanon News
28-08-2026 | 08:46
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President Aoun takes part in blood donation campaign
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President Aoun takes part in blood donation campaign

The Lebanese Presidency's official account published a photo of President Joseph Aoun taking part in a blood donation campaign alongside several presidency employees.

The campaign was organized by the Directorate General of the Presidency, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, at Aoun's request.

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