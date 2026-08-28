Norway's new monarch takes name King Haakon VIII

World News
28-08-2026 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Norway&#39;s new monarch takes name King Haakon VIII
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Norway's new monarch takes name King Haakon VIII

Norway's new monarch has chosen the name King Haakon VIII for his reign following the death of his father King Harald at age 89 on Friday, the government said.

"I will take the name Haakon VIII and will carry on the same motto that my father, grandfather, and great-grandfather chose: 'All for Norway'," the 53-year-old said in a message published by the government.


AFP
 

World News

Norway

Monarch

King Haakon VIII

LBCI Next
China removes top generals from state Central Military Commission
Norway's King Harald V dead at 89: Palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:41

Norway's King Harald V dead at 89: Palace

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-01

Iran Guards threaten 'new fronts' over Israel's Lebanon offensive: State TV

LBCI
World News
2026-06-29

UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-24

Israel's Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:12

UN refugee agency scales back posts and budget for 2027, documents show

LBCI
World News
07:31

China removes top generals from state Central Military Commission

LBCI
World News
04:41

Norway's King Harald V dead at 89: Palace

LBCI
World News
04:39

China's Xi offers to aid Nepal rescue: State media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-22

US envoy Witkoff says progress made in talks with Ukraine on ending war with Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-16

Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-12

PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-03

Iran will not 'automatically' fall after Khamenei's death, shah's widow tells AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More