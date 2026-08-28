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Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops
Lebanon Economy
28-08-2026 | 02:29
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Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops
On Friday, August 28, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 67,000, while diesel rose by LBP 34,000 and gas decreased by LBP 7,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,538,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,556,000
Diesel: LBP 2,433,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,168,000
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