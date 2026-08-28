Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops

Lebanon Economy
28-08-2026 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops

On Friday, August 28, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 67,000, while diesel rose by LBP 34,000 and gas decreased by LBP 7,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,538,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,556,000
Diesel: LBP 2,433,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,168,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

prices

rise,

canister

price

drops

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-21

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-14

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-21

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-20

Major UAE business delegation set to visit Lebanon: Can renewed interest turn into real investment?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-20

US Embassy welcomes Banking Resolution Law, calls for further action

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-20

IMF welcomes Lebanon bank law changes as 'major step'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-11

Israeli army claims Hezbollah operatives killed in strikes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-13

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for six towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-03

Chief of Iran Guards makes first public appearance since war: Media

LBCI
World News
2026-04-01

Zelensky says had 'positive' call with US negotiators about peace process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-27

President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement

LBCI
World News
11:54

No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More