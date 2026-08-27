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Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
27-08-2026 | 13:05
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Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details
Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Israeli army has maintained the pace of its strikes on southern Lebanon, while drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs have continued to intensify.
The army has also threatened to expand its targeting of Hezbollah infrastructure, claiming the group launched two explosive-laden drones Thursday night.
Footage from Ali al-Taher showed the area where the army’s forces are surrounding Ali al-Taher and deployed across a wide area around it.
The army threatened a harsh response to any attacks against its forces.
Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir raised the level of readiness across various fronts during a situation assessment Thursday in response to what he described as a security escalation, warning of the possibility of a multi-front confrontation and ordering an increase in targeted killings.
Zamir’s comments also sparked a dispute with Israel’s political leadership. He said the army was fighting on multiple fronts while its coffers were empty.
Zamir’s remarks drew widespread reaction, prompting the Finance Ministry to respond that the army’s budget had tripled over the past two years. The ministry called on the army’s leadership to act responsibly with the large budgets allocated to Israel’s security.
Amid developments on multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza, where challenges involving kites persist, the General Staff instructed the deployment of an additional regular division to reinforce forces stationed in the area and ordered preparations for the immediate deployment of additional units and battalions to strengthen the forces on the ground.
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