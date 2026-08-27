Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details

News Bulletin Reports
27-08-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details

Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The Israeli army has maintained the pace of its strikes on southern Lebanon, while drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs have continued to intensify. 

The army has also threatened to expand its targeting of Hezbollah infrastructure, claiming the group launched two explosive-laden drones Thursday night.

Footage from Ali al-Taher showed the area where the army’s forces are surrounding Ali al-Taher and deployed across a wide area around it.

The army threatened a harsh response to any attacks against its forces.

Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir raised the level of readiness across various fronts during a situation assessment Thursday in response to what he described as a security escalation, warning of the possibility of a multi-front confrontation and ordering an increase in targeted killings.

Zamir’s comments also sparked a dispute with Israel’s political leadership. He said the army was fighting on multiple fronts while its coffers were empty.

Zamir’s remarks drew widespread reaction, prompting the Finance Ministry to respond that the army’s budget had tripled over the past two years. The ministry called on the army’s leadership to act responsibly with the large budgets allocated to Israel’s security.

Amid developments on multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza, where challenges involving kites persist, the General Staff instructed the deployment of an additional regular division to reinforce forces stationed in the area and ordered preparations for the immediate deployment of additional units and battalions to strengthen the forces on the ground.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

warns

wider

strikes

Lebanon

heightened

regional

tensions:

details

Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-30

Israel weighs response to Hezbollah as army warns of possible escalation: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-07

Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-23

Lebanon delays expected for rehabilitation of Aboudieh border crossing amid lengthy administrative procedures: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-08

Israeli army warns residents of Zaqouq al-Mafdi in southern Lebanon to evacuate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-26

Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25

Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25

Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25

The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-17

Lebanese state media says Israeli strike in south kills one despite truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-21

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
World News
2026-07-29

Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News

LBCI
World News
06:59

After US settlement, EU says Meta must 'protect our kids too'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday

LBCI
World News
06:01

Norwegian PM cancels Germany trip amid fears for king

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More