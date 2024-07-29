News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-07-29 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday
Jordan's flag carrier, Royal Jordanian, has suspended flights to Beirut on Monday and Tuesday, Jordanian Television reported, citing a statement from the airline on Monday.
The airline said evaluation was continuing regarding flights scheduled for Tuesday.
Flights to and from Beirut airport were canceled or delayed on Monday as tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah after a strike in the Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Jordan
Royal Jordanian
Flights
Beirut
Airline
Israel
Golan Heights
Next
Lufthansa Group suspends its flights to Beirut until July 30
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:24
Israel PM visits site of deadly Golan Heights rocket strike: AFP
Middle East News
07:24
Israel PM visits site of deadly Golan Heights rocket strike: AFP
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
0
Lebanon News
00:45
Lufthansa Group suspends its flights to Beirut until July 30
Lebanon News
00:45
Lufthansa Group suspends its flights to Beirut until July 30
0
Middle East News
00:25
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
Middle East News
00:25
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
0
Lebanon News
08:55
Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024
Lebanon News
08:55
Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024
0
Middle East News
08:51
Israel's Netanyahu, visiting site of Golan rocket fire, vows 'severe' response
Middle East News
08:51
Israel's Netanyahu, visiting site of Golan rocket fire, vows 'severe' response
0
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Teymour Joumblatt condemns Israeli aggression after Majdal Shams incident
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Teymour Joumblatt condemns Israeli aggression after Majdal Shams incident
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:53
Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack
Middle East News
04:53
Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Israel claims Hezbollah 'crossed all red lines' after Golan rocket fire
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Israel claims Hezbollah 'crossed all red lines' after Golan rocket fire
0
World News
2024-03-18
US, Japan call on nations not to deploy nuclear weapons in orbit
World News
2024-03-18
US, Japan call on nations not to deploy nuclear weapons in orbit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
2
Lebanon News
13:44
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
Lebanon News
13:44
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
3
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
4
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
5
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
6
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
7
Lebanon News
01:51
Attacks on South Lebanon towns kill one, injure four
Lebanon News
01:51
Attacks on South Lebanon towns kill one, injure four
8
Lebanon News
13:23
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More