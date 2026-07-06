Lebanon president says Israeli occupation in south preventing army deployment

Lebanon's president said Monday that Israel's occupation of the south was preventing the Lebanese army's deployment to the area, as the two sides prepare to implement a deal involving the deployment and gradual Israeli withdrawal.



According to a statement from his office, President Joseph Aoun emphasized the need to pressure Israel to withdraw its forces "because the persistence of the occupation undermines the legitimacy of the (Lebanese) state and prevents the army from deploying and the laying of the foundations for achieving a just and lasting peace."







AFP