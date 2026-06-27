Israel defense minister says will use 'force' against Iran if it prevents Lebanon deal implementation

Middle East News
27-06-2026 | 12:31
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Israel defense minister says will use &#39;force&#39; against Iran if it prevents Lebanon deal implementation
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Israel defense minister says will use 'force' against Iran if it prevents Lebanon deal implementation

Israeli defense minister vowed on Saturday to respond with "great force" if Iran attacked Israel in an attempt to prevent the implementation of an agreement with Lebanon aimed at securing peace between the two countries.

"If Iran tries to attack Israel to prevent the implementation of the agreement, we will act against it with great force," Israel Katz said in a video statement, adding that the agreement with Lebanon had dealt a "strategic blow to the Iranian axis."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Defense

Minister

Iran

Lebanon

Deal

Implementation

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