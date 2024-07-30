News
Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
The Israeli Channel 12 claimed on Tuesday that an Israeli civilian was killed by a missile fired from Lebanon.
According to Reuters: "The Israeli military said 10 rockets had been fired from Lebanon and that one of them hit Kibbutz Hagoshrim, causing one casualty."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Civilian
Missile
