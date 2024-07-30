News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 13:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
An explosion was heard on Tuesday afternoon in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with initial reports indicating that Israeli aircraft targeted the Haret Hreik area near Bahman Hospital.
Meanwhile, Reuters, citing a security source, reported the Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted a senior Hezbollah leader, whose fate is still unknown.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Explosion
Hezbollah
Next
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
0
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
0
Lebanon News
14:27
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:27
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:58
Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel
Lebanon News
15:58
Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Houthis: We condemn Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:52
Houthis: We condemn Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
0
Lebanon News
15:38
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
15:38
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
0
World News
2024-07-29
Putin congratulates Venezuela's Maduro on re-election
World News
2024-07-29
Putin congratulates Venezuela's Maduro on re-election
0
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
3
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
5
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
08:34
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
Lebanon News
08:34
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
7
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More