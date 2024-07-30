Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

2024-07-30 | 13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

An explosion was heard on Tuesday afternoon in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with initial reports indicating that Israeli aircraft targeted the Haret Hreik area near Bahman Hospital.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing a security source, reported the Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted a senior Hezbollah leader, whose fate is still unknown.
 

