Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

Lebanon News
2024-08-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli &#39;cyber warfare&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General through its permanent mission in New York.

The complaint called on Security Council member states to "condemn Israeli cyber-attacks on Lebanon, which pose a serious threat to its civil aviation services" and "Lebanon's vital facilities and infrastructure."

The Foreign Ministry has also requested its permanent mission in Geneva to submit a complaint to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), urging it "to take the necessary technical measures to halt these attacks and assist Lebanon in ensuring the proper functioning of telecommunication networks."

The Ministry took this step following a report from the Lebanese Ministry of Telecommunications, which revealed a source of interference in northern Israel that led to a degradation in the accuracy of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in Lebanon, affecting transportation and communication services. 

"Lebanon condemns these ongoing Israeli attacks," the ministry affirmed, considering these violations as "cyber warfare threatening communication networks and the safety of transportation, and a flagrant breach of international laws and regulations." 

"The country calls on the international community to pressure Israel to cease these disruptive practices," it added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Ministry

United Nations

Security Council

International Telecommunication Union

GPS

LBCI Next
Death Toll in Beirut's southern suburbs rises to seven after Israeli attack
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Makary: Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint after southern suburbs of Beirut attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Lebanon's FM condemns Israeli strike, vows to file complaint with Security Council: Statement to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon calls for Resolution 1701 implementation at UN Security Council debate; FM advocates for ceasefire in New York meetings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah denies responsibility for Majdal Shams incident, condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut’s suburbs: Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More