Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General through its permanent mission in New York.



The complaint called on Security Council member states to "condemn Israeli cyber-attacks on Lebanon, which pose a serious threat to its civil aviation services" and "Lebanon's vital facilities and infrastructure."



The Foreign Ministry has also requested its permanent mission in Geneva to submit a complaint to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), urging it "to take the necessary technical measures to halt these attacks and assist Lebanon in ensuring the proper functioning of telecommunication networks."



The Ministry took this step following a report from the Lebanese Ministry of Telecommunications, which revealed a source of interference in northern Israel that led to a degradation in the accuracy of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in Lebanon, affecting transportation and communication services.



"Lebanon condemns these ongoing Israeli attacks," the ministry affirmed, considering these violations as "cyber warfare threatening communication networks and the safety of transportation, and a flagrant breach of international laws and regulations."



"The country calls on the international community to pressure Israel to cease these disruptive practices," it added.