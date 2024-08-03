Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

2024-08-03 | 07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

The Israeli army has claimed that it killed Ali Nazih Abdul Ali, an official in Hezbollah's southern front, in an airstrike on the Bazouriyeh area in southern Lebanon earlier on Saturday.

Hezbollah later confirmed his death in a subsequent statement, mourning Ali Nazih Abdul Ali from the town of Aaitit in South Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Bazouriyeh

Hezbollah

Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
