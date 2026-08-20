US Embassy welcomes Banking Resolution Law, calls for further action

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon welcomed Parliament’s passage of the Banking Resolution Law and urged the Lebanese government to continue efforts to enact the “Gap Law.”



In a statement, the embassy said the two measures are critical steps toward strengthening Lebanon’s state institutions, restoring confidence in the financial sector, and supporting sustainable economic recovery.



The embassy reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting “meaningful, transparent, and accountable reforms” aimed at promoting long-term stability and prosperity for the Lebanese people.