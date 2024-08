MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

Middle East Airlines announced that its flights on August 6, 7, and 8, 2024, will remain on schedule, except for some flights that have been adjusted due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and abroad.



- Tuesday 6 August 2024: The delayed incoming flights to Beirut are:

FLIGHT NO FROM TO ORIGINAL DEPARTURE REVISED DEPARTURE ME1204 London Beirut 22:00 08:35 AM 07 AUG ME369 Jeddah Beirut 21:15 05:35 AM 07 AUG ME431 Dubai Beirut 02:10 06:10 AM 07 AUG ME443 Dammam Beirut 20:55 05:25 AM 07 AUG ME403 Kuwait Beirut 21:15 05:10 AM 07 AUG

- Wednesday 7 August 2024: The delayed incoming flights to Beirut are:

FLIGHT NO FROM TO ORIGINAL DEPARTURE REVISED DEPARTURE ME321 Baghdad Beirut 12:55 14:25 ME204 London Beirut 22:00 09:50 AM 08 AUG ME369 Jeddah Beirut 21:15 05:35 AM 08 AUG ME403 Kuwait Beirut 21:15 05:40 AM 08 AUG ME226 Copenhagen Beirut 22:30 03:30 AM 08 AUG ME431 Dubai Beirut 02:15 04:10 ME435 Doha Beirut 02:50 04:35

-Wednesday 7 August 2024: The delayed outgoing flights from Beirut are:

FLIGHT NO FROM TO ORIGINAL DEPARTURE REVISED DEPARTURE ME320 Beirut Baghdad 10:25 12:00NOON ME225 Beirut Copenhagen 18:20 20:20