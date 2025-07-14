Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

Jeita Grotto will reopen to visitors starting July 15, following intensive efforts that led to a mutual agreement between the Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Jeita.



The municipality has already begun comprehensive maintenance and preparations, including work on the site and the cable car.



The official reopening ceremony will take place on July 21 under the patronage of President Joseph Aoun, represented by Minister of Tourism Laura El-Khazen Lahoud. The event highlights the grotto’s significance as a national tourist landmark and a natural treasure.