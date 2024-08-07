Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured

2024-08-07 | 07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
0min
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured

The Public Health Emergency Operation Center announced on Wednesday an updated toll from an Israeli airstrike that targeted a motorcycle in the town of Jouaiyya, south Lebanon. 

The number of fatalities from the airstrike has risen to two, while six others were injured.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

South

Jouaiyya

Airstrike

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
Related Articles

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Spain supports Gaza ceasefire, emphasizes need for peace in Lebanon in call with Lebanese FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

Our visitors readings
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing

LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

Pope arrives at G7 summit for historic address

LBCI
World News
12:06

France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

Videos
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality

