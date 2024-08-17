EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out

In a statement, Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that the last remaining production unit of the Zahrani Power Plant was forcibly shut down on Saturday due to the complete depletion of the plant's gas oil reserves.



"This led to a total blackout across all Lebanese territories, including essential facilities such as the airport, ports, water pumps, sewage systems, and prisons," EDL affirmed.



"The institution will restart the units that were forcibly taken offline once it secures a supply of gas oil, and electricity will then be gradually restored to its previous levels," it further confirmed.



Accordingly, Electricité du Liban will inform the citizens of any updates regarding the power supply through subsequent statements on the matter.