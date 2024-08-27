Energy Minister announces arrival of fuel shipment at Zahrani to increase power supply

2024-08-27 | 08:55
Energy Minister announces arrival of fuel shipment at Zahrani to increase power supply
Energy Minister announces arrival of fuel shipment at Zahrani to increase power supply

On Tuesday, the caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad announced that the tanker carrying 30,000 tons of fuel arrived at Zahrani and began unloading its cargo. 

This fuel delivery is expected to boost electricity supply, increasing the daily power output to between 4 and 6 hours.

