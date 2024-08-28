News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 00:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
An Israeli air strike hit a pickup truck traveling in northeast Lebanon late on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters, with one of the sources saying it carried military equipment.
The two sources said the strike hit a pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.
One of the sources said it was likely the military equipment being transported was a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired.
Two days earlier, Hezbollah and the Israeli military engaged in one of the most intense exchanges of fire between them over the last ten months amid fears that Israel's war in Gaza would become a wider regional conflict.
Hezbollah fired drones and rockets at Israel early on Sunday to avenge a top military commander killed by Israel last month.
Israel has said its strikes on Lebanon on Sunday destroyed Hezbollah rocket launch sites and prevented a wider attack by the group.
On Tuesday, a UN peacekeeping force told Reuters that it had detected a rocket launch from near one of its positions in southern Lebanon.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Chaat
Airstrike
Military
Equipment
Next
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:49
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Settlement needed for presidential election, reveals insights on Qlayaat Airport
Lebanon News
04:49
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Settlement needed for presidential election, reveals insights on Qlayaat Airport
0
Lebanon News
03:43
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border
Lebanon News
03:43
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border
0
Lebanon News
15:03
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
Lebanon News
15:03
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
0
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
3
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
4
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
6
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
7
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
8
Lebanon News
11:13
Algerian ship arrives off Tripoli oil facilities with fuel shipment for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:13
Algerian ship arrives off Tripoli oil facilities with fuel shipment for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More