Israel announced that the crucial Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt would be reopened on Sunday, but only for the "limited movement of people."



"The Rafah Crossing will open this coming Sunday (February 1st) in both directions, for limited movement of people only," COGAT, a defense ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement on Friday.



Entry and exit "will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission," it added.







AFP