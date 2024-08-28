Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 09:30
High views
Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon
Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that an Israeli drone carried out an airstrike on the town of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. 
 
This was followed by a second airstrike targeting the same town.
 
In addition to the drone strike, phosphorus shelling was reported on the outskirts of the nearby town of Markaba, south Lebanon.

Lebanon News

South Lebanon

Israel

Shelling

Airstrike

Drone

Phosphorus

Odaisseh

Markaba

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
