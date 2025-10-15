Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A few days ago, the epidemiological monitoring team at the Lebanese Ministry of Health received a report indicating contamination in Tannourine water. The report followed social media posts that had circulated news about the water.



Lebanon’s health minister confirmed to LBCI that the ministry and the specialized team acted immediately. Samples were taken from five sealed water bottles available in the Lebanese market, as well as one sample from the factory — though not from all points along the production line — and sent to a laboratory accredited by the Ministry of Health.



The results showed that three of the bottled water samples tested positive, as did the factory sample, indicating contamination in the water.



In response, the Ministry of Health decided, as a precautionary measure, to temporarily suspend the company’s water bottling operations and expand the investigation. New samples were to be taken and sent to other laboratories.



The ministry announced the decision publicly, prompting widespread concern and damaging the reputation of the national industry.



The company, however, stated that it conducts regular laboratory tests and that the laboratories used by the ministry are not authorized to perform this type of analysis.



Contamination problems of this nature are not unique. Several international companies have faced similar issues, including the French company Perrier.



In March 2024, environmental analyses detected bacteria in one of the wells used by Perrier in the Gard region of southern France. On April 19, the governor of Gard issued a decision to immediately stop pumping from the contaminated well and sent the order directly to the company without a media announcement.



The company was required to destroy all bottles produced and distributed during a specific period that tested positive for bacteria.



Perrier publicly revealed the news on April 24, confirming that approximately two million bottles would be destroyed as a precaution and assuring that bottles already on the market were safe. The company continued operations and maintained its reputation.



In short, European authorities prioritize first coordinating with companies and removing goods from the market. Lebanon, by contrast, prioritized public notification, which unexpectedly turned the Tannourine water issue into a sectarian and political controversy on social media.



The results of new tests and samples are expected on Thursday. Based on those results, the health minister said the precautionary measure against the company will either be lifted, allowing operations to resume, or, if contamination is confirmed, the problem will be addressed technically with the company so it can resume activity.