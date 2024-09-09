Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

The Lebanese Forces Party has condemned an Israeli attack that resulted in the deaths of three Civil Defense workers.



The personnel were killed while performing their duties in the town of Froun in Nabatieh, following a firefighting mission in the area’s forests.



In a statement, the party expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and the Civil Defense.



It reiterated its call for an end to the ongoing violence, destruction, and displacement.



In addition, the party urged the deployment of the army on the border area and the effective implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which seeks to end hostilities.