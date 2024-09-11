EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

2024-09-11 | 07:13
EU&#39;s Borrell arrives in Beirut
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

The High Representative of the European Union and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday, leading a delegation from the European Commission.

Lebanon News

EU

Josep Borrell

Beirut

Lebanon

