Pope Leo says Christians who start wars should go to confession

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13-03-2026 | 10:10
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Pope Leo says Christians who start wars should go to confession
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Pope Leo says Christians who start wars should go to confession

Pope Leo suggested on Friday that Christian political leaders who start wars should go to confession and assess whether they are following the teachings of Jesus, without naming any specific leaders or conflicts.

"Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage to make a serious examination of conscience and to go to confession?" the pope asked in a speech ⁠to priests.

While Leo did not name anyone on Friday, in recent days he has been ramping up calls for an end to the ongoing Iran war, which began with joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.



Reuters
 

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Pope Leo

Christians

Wars

Confession

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