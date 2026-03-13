UN chief Guterres says Lebanon dragged into war it does not want

Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 07:59
High views
UN chief Guterres says Lebanon dragged into war it does not want
UN chief Guterres says Lebanon dragged into war it does not want

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Lebanon has been dragged into a war that its people do not want.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, Guterres said he hopes his next visit to Lebanon will take place in a time of peace and when the state is the sole authority in the country.

He added that he is calling on Israel and Hezbollah to reach a ceasefire, end the war, and achieve an agreement that would allow Lebanon to be an independent and sovereign country.

Israeli army drops leaflets over Beirut reading: "Lebanon's decision is yours, not anyone else's"
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district
