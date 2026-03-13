UN chief Guterres says Lebanon dragged into war it does not want

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Lebanon has been dragged into a war that its people do not want.



Speaking at a press conference after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, Guterres said he hopes his next visit to Lebanon will take place in a time of peace and when the state is the sole authority in the country.



He added that he is calling on Israel and Hezbollah to reach a ceasefire, end the war, and achieve an agreement that would allow Lebanon to be an independent and sovereign country.